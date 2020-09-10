Odisha approves removal of 5 districts from Maoist affected SRE districts

2 SOG Jawans, 5 Maoists Killed In Gun Battle In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhawanipatna: Two Special Operation Group (SOG) jawans were killed in a gun battle in a forest on the border of Kalahandi and Kandhamal districts yesterday, a senior police official said on Thursday.

The martyred jawans has been identified as Sudhir Kumar Tudu (28) and Debasish Tudu (26)

Atleast, bodies of five Maoists, including four women, were recovered during search operation on Wednesday and seven Maoist camps were busted.

However, central committee member of the outlawed CPI-Maoist outfit Murali and Bansadhara-Ghumusar-Nagabali (BGN) Division Commandor Nikhil managed to flee from the spot.

Security personnel have intensified combing operations from both sides of the two districts

On the basis of reliable intelligence input, an operation was launched on Kalahandi-Kandhamal border on September 8. Two composite teams of SOG and DVF had participated in this operation.

