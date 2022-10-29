2 shops gutted in Odisha’s Rayagada, property worth Rs 3 crores burnt to ashes

Rayagada: At least two big shops were gutted in a massive fire accident in Rayagada district of Odisha on Friday night. Property worth more than Rs 3 crores were burnt to ashes in this fire, as claimed.

As per reports, yesterday at about 12.30 am in the night a medical store and a hardware store met a fire accident. Both the stores are adjacently located in the Kapilas road of Rayagada town. The Natraj Hardware and Param Jyoti Medical Store met the fire accident.

After getting information two fire tenders one each from Rayagada and Kolnar rushed to the spot and doused the flame. However, the fire was so massive that the fire fighters put approximately 4 hours of tough effort to douse the flames.

Electric short circuit reportedly is the probable reason behind the fire accident.