2 separate PILs filed to hold Rathyatra of Maa Biraja in Odisha’s Jajpur

Jajpur: Many social organisations come up in favour of holding Rathyatra of Maa Biraja, the prime deity of Jajpur in Odisha. While earlier two PILs had been filed in this regard, two fresh Public Interest Litigations have been filed on Friday.

As per reports, Rathyatra of Godess Biraja that is organised during Durga puja every year bears much importance. The popular holy event is awaited by huge number of devotees.

However, this year, due to Coronavirus pandemic, holding worships that involve mass participation have been restricted.

At this juncture, Jajpur Biraja Bahini and Viswa Hindu Parishad filed two separate PILs in Orissa High Court on Friday to hold the famous holy event this year during Dussehra. Earlier, Maa Biraja Sevayat Parishad and Jajpur district Advocates’ Association had filed two separate PILs in the same matter.

It is to be noted that this year ‘Sharadiya Durgotsav’ of Maa Biraja should be observed for 46 days due to falling of ‘Mala Maasa’. Also, the Rath Yara of Goddess Biraja should be observed in between October 17 and 24 for 9 days.

To let continue this famous tradition the PILs have been filed. Seeking nod of Orissa High Court to hold the said Rathyatra the applicant parties have said that the famous event will be organised abiding all norms put by the Government to contain the deadly decease.