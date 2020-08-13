Salepur: A +2 science student allegedly committed suicide in Cuttack district in Odisha. His body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a room in their house in Machhuati village.

The deceased has been identified as Nilakantha Behera of Machhuati village in the Balisahi panchayat under Salepur Tehsil in this district. He was the son of Sudam Behera of the village.

According to sources, Sudam along with his family was living in a rented house of the village. His only son Nilakantha was studying +2 Science in Salepur College.

On Thursday morning the family members found Nilakanta hanging from the ceiling fan of his room with a towel. They rescued the boy and rushed him to Salepur Community Health centre. However, the doctor declared him brought dead.

A police case has been registered in this connection. Police sent the body for autopsy to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

A pall of gloom descended the village following the death of the young student.