2 school students missing from Bhubaneswar found in Titlagarh

Bhubaneswar: Two missing students who were missing from Bhubaneswar yesterday were found from Titilagarh district in Odisha, said reports on Wednesday.

A team from Chandka police station is going to Titilagarh to fetch the two students. It is further worth noting that the person who took them had made them unconscious.

The two minor students somehow managed to escape and reported home. The family then immediately reported to the Chandaka Police Station. The police sent a team to get them back to Bhubaneswar.

It is worth mentioning that the two minor school students of a private school in Bhubaneswar have gone missing said reliable reports on Wednesday.

The incident had taken place in Sundarpur area under Chandaka police limits in Bhubaneswar. The students aged around 16 years have gone missing. They had allegedly gone to school on Tuesday and did not return home.

The two missing students have been identified as Prithviraj Pradhan and Sonu Kumar, they were studying in standard 10. According to sources, the duo had gone to the school yesterday. But, the auto-rickshaw driver of the vehicle found them to be missing.

The Chandaka police had launched an investigation after a complaint has been lodged by the parents. However, the reason behind the missing children is yet to be ascertained.