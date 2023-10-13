2 quintal fish sold for Rs 1.27 lakh in Odisha’s Jaleswar

Jaleswar: In a surprising revelation, a two quintal fish was sold for Rs 1.27 lakhs. The incident has been reported from Jaleswar of Balasore district in Odisha.

The fish was sold at the Digha fish market by a fisherman from Odisha’s Paradeep. A company based in Kolkata have purchased the fish, said reports from reliable sources.

The two quintal fish sold for Rs 1.27 lakhs was a Kavala fish. It was caught from the sea in Paradeep.

In another incident that took place recently, a huge Bhola fish weighing more than 1 quintal and 10 kg was recently sold at a whopping price of Rs 25,000. It is noteworthy that the Bhola fish was also caught from Odisha’s Balasore.

As per reports, a few fishermen from Paradeep area had ventured to the sea the night before when the huge fish was caught in the fishing net. Later it was found to be more than 110 kg in weight.

The fishermen later took it to the fish market of Digha in West Bengal to sell it. There were many takers for the fish and thus it was auctioned. A company named BBC from Kolkata bought the huge fish at a price of Rs 25 thousand.