2 prisoners get married in Bhubaneswar special jail in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a rare incident, two prisoners got married inside the special jail in Bhubaneswar on Monday as per the Court order. The marriage was solemnized by the order of the Court while DG Prison, Odisha allowed the marriage to get solemnized in the jail premises.

As per reports, the marriage of the two Under Trial Prisoners (UTP) was solemnized in the Bhubaneswar Special Jail premises in presence of the Secretary DLSA, ADM Bhubaneswar, CDPO Khordha, Additional Standing Counsel and DLSA staff, SP Swain, Superintendent, PK Sahoo, Jailor, Satyajit Das, PWO, Bhaskar Behera, Teacher, Dr. DK Behera, Dr. I Nayak, Susipta, Arpita, Swarnalata Clinical Psychologist and Psychological Social worker of Special jail Bhubaneswar who actively participated and Coordinated in the said programme.

Reportedly, the priest who executed the rituals of the marriage was earlier arrested by Nayapalli police in Bhubaneswar.

