2 police personnel critical after bike-car collision in Boudh

Boudh: Two police personnel were critically injured after the bike they were travelling in collided with a car in Odisha’s Boudh district. The accident occurred Aanedigarh outpost under Purunakatak police limits of the district.

According to sources, the two personnel were on their bike when a car came from behind it, hit them and fled from the spot. The two personnel were critically injured due to the accident. They were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital.

Following the accident, the locals blocked the road demanding compensation. After receiving information, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.