2 poachers flee from scene after being caught selling deer meat in Odisha

Puri: At least two poachers fled from the scene in Puri district of Odisha on Sunday after being caught red handed while selling venison. The two youths had reportedly hunted a deer in the Sakhigopal section of forest in Puri Balukhanda Forest Range.

As per reports, the two poachers were attempting to sell deer meat when the locals caught them. After the locals realised the happening, they tried to nab the two poachers, but they somehow managed to flee from the scene.

After getting information the Forest Department officials reached the spot. The officials seized the body of the animal. They are trying to nab the two poachers.