2 Poachers arrested while selling monitor lizard meat in capital city of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Two poachers have been arrested while selling meat of monitor lizard in Laxmisagar area of Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Acting on a tip off, the Forest Department officials and the Laxmisagar police conducted a joint raid at a chicken shop near Jagannath Avenue in the area.

As many as eight live monitor lizards have been rescued while two dead reptiles have been seized from the shop.

There was a huge crowd at the shop when the two teams of officials arrived at the spot.

Reportedly, the arrested poachers, who are said to be daily labourers, carried the reptiles from forest with an intention to consume the meat.

During the raid, two poachers have been arrested while three others have fled away from the spot.

The live monitor lizards have been handed over to the Forest Range Office in Patrapada. Later, the reptiles shall be released in the jungle.

The two arrested poachers shall be forwarded to the court on Tuesday, added reports.

The Forest Department officials have initiated a probe into the matter.