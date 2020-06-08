Kamakhyanagar: Two pilots have been killed as their training plane crashed near Kamakyanagar town area in Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

The crash occurred while the trainee was undergoing flight training at the Government Aviation Training Institute (GATI) at Birasala under Kankadahada police limits in the district.

According to sources, the planes dived all of a sudden and crashed to the ground killing both the pilots on board. Both of them were rescued and admitted in the hospital. But the doctors declared them ‘brought dead’.

Reports say, there was one woman trainee pilot and an instructor in the plane, both of whom lost their lives. The dead pilots have been identified as Anisha Fatima (trainee) who belonged to Tamil Nadu and Sanjay Jha (instructor) who belonged to Bihar.

The police arrived at the spot. The exact cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained. It could be due to a technical snag or bad weather. A detailed investigation is on.