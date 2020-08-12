Bhubaneswar: Two persons who had been arrested for spreading misleading information about Covid pandemic in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, have been granted conditional bail today.

Capital Thana Police had taken the two on remand for three days. However, as the interrogation was finished on the second day, they had been presented to the Court. As per reports, many important information have been gathered from the two during the interrogation.

There are many queries that have been related to this matter like — Why the matter was made viral; The said audio has been sent to how many people; Who had instigated to make the audio viral; Who had handed over the audio tape to the said media house etc. After getting answers to all these questions, their voice samples will be sent to the Forensic laboratory, informed Commissionerate Police.

It is to be noted that an audio clip related to Covid management in Odisha had gone viral recently. Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) had lodged a complaint against a local news channel accusing it of spreading misinformation related to Covid.

After a thorough investigation into the matter, the two persons had been arrested in this connection. The accused have been identified as: Biswajit Mohanty and Laxmikanta Behera (Employee of Ortel Communication) in Bhubaneswar.