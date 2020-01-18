2 persons killed in elephant attack in Odisha’s Khordha

Bhubaneswar: Two persons were trampled to death by a wild elephant in Tangi Range area of Odisha’s Khordha district late last night.

The deceased have been identified as Bansidhar Chhualsingh of Haj village and Sanatan Pradhan of Kalarajhar village under Tangi police limits in the district.

Another person, identified as Braja Sahoo, sustained critical injuries in tuskar attack. He was admitted to the Gopabandhu District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Khordha.

According to reports, a wild elephant strayed into the vilallages late last night. It trampled Bansidhar and Sanatan to death while they were sleeping inside their houses.

The tusker also damaged several houses in the region.

Meanwhile, the villagers have demanded Rs 10 lakh compensation each to the kin of deceased.