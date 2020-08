Khordha: At least 2 persons were killed in a road mishap in Khordha district of Odisha.

According to sources, a mini truck rammed into a motorcycle near Siko area under Jankia police limits, in this district. The impact left the two motorcyclists dead on the spot.

The police rushed to the spot, recovered the bodies and sent them for an autopsy. The truck driver and helper have been held in connection to the case.