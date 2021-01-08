2 People Succumb To Covid In Odisha In last 24 hrs, Death Toll Rises To 1890

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as two more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 1,890.

“Regret to inform the demise of four numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.” said the Health Department.

The death detailed list is as follows:

1.A 83-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

2.A 37-year-old male of Nayagarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.