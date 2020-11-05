elephant attack odisha
2 People Die In Separate Elephant Attacks In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Banki/Baripada: In two separate incidents two people have allegedly lost their lives in elephant attacks at Bonai and Rairangpur in Odisha.

As incidents of elephant human conflict continue to rise with each passing day in most places, there have been reports of a man being trampled to death by an elephant at Kuchelata village under Banki forest range. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

In yet another such separate incident, an elderly man succumbed to elephant attacks at Allhapani forest under Manada range in Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district.

Further details are awaited.

