2 OTDC officials caught red-handed while accepting bribe in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Two OTDC officials were caught red-handed by the Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe in Bhubaneswar.

The two OTDC officials Assistant Engineer Pravat Nayak and Junior Engineer Khirod Acharya were caught while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh to clear dues of an OTDC Contractor.

Acting on a complaint lodged by a contractor of Bhubaneswar, the vigilance sleuths laid a trap and caught red-handed both the OTDC officials. The bribe money was recovered from the possession of both the accused.

Further investigation going on.