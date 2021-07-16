2 OTDC officials caught red-handed while accepting bribe in Odisha

By WCE 1
bribe case in odisha
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: Two OTDC officials were caught red-handed by the Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe in Bhubaneswar.

The two OTDC officials Assistant Engineer Pravat Nayak and Junior Engineer Khirod Acharya were caught while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh to clear dues of an OTDC Contractor.

Related News

Odisha: Covid vaccination for pregnant women begins

Khordha district detects 103 dengue cases: Director of…

Acting on a complaint lodged by a contractor of Bhubaneswar, the vigilance sleuths laid a trap and caught red-handed both the OTDC officials. The bribe money was recovered from the possession of both the accused.

Further investigation going on.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Covid vaccination for pregnant women begins

State

Rath Yatra: Lodge in Puri sealed for violating Section 144

State

Khordha district detects 103 dengue cases: Director of public health

State

Rath Jatra 2021: Hera Panchami of Lord Jagannath Today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.