2 notorious criminals injured in police encounter in Rourkela

Sundargarh: Two notorious criminals have sustained critical injuries during an encounter by Rourkela police in Sundargarh district. The two criminals have been identified as Mustak Alam and Md Guddu.

Based on a reliable information, a team of Rourkela police officials went to Nuagaon under Bisra police limits in order to apprehend the two notorious criminals. On seeing them, both the criminals tried to escape from the spot following which Rourkela police shot bullets to stop them.

As a result, both of them sustained leg injuries, hence, they were not able to run away from the spot.

Thereafter, the police officials rushed them to the Ispat General Hospital, Rourkela from immediate medical treatment. A squad of police team has been deployed outside the hospital to keep a check on the criminals’ movement and to avoid any circumstances which might help them to escape again.

