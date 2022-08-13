2 new Judges of Orissa High Court to take oath today

Cuttack: Chief Justice of Orissa High Court today would administer the oath of office to the two newly appointed senior judicial officers Gourishankar Satapathy and Chittaranjan Dash as judges of Orissa High Court. The oath taking ceremony will be held at 3.30 pm.

Yesterday notification had been issued by the Central Ministry of Law and Justice regarding appointment of these senior judicial officers as Judges of Orissa High Court.

On July 25th the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended names of senior judicial officers Gourishankar Satapathy and Chittaranjan Dash as Judges of Orissa High Court.

Senior judicial officer Gourishankar Satapathy was working as the director of the Judicial Academy. He had taken birth on April 25, 1972.

Similarly, senior judicial officer Chittaranjan Dash had taken birth on November 12, 1964. He was working as the Registrar General of the High Court.

The full strength of Orissa High Court is 33. Now, the total number of Judges including the Chief Justice is 22. Once the two new Judges will assume charge, the total number of Judges will increase to 24.

As per reports, about one lakh 80 thousand cases are pending in Orissa High Court. With appointment of more number of judges speedy trial will be possible and justice will not be delayed.