2 New COVID19 Positive Cases In Bhubaneswar, Informs BMC

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Two more persons have been tested positive for COVID19 in Bhubaneswar today.

Update on newly detected and cured COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area  has been provided  by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), on its official Twitter handle. 

One of the two cases is a 46 year-old-female and is an employee of Apollo Hospital, another patient is a 30 year-old-male of Nayapalli area who was under home quarantine.

Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts and nearby houses are being sanitized and will be under active surveillance.

 

