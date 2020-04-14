Bhubaneswar: Another laudable achievement was witnessed today in Odisha towards curbing spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Two new COVID 19 testing centres commenced operation on Tuesday in Odisha’s Ispat General Hospital (IGH) in Rourkela and Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) in Bhubaneswar. Odisha Health and Family Welfare department intimated about it in a tweet on its official twitter handle today.

In yet another step to strengthen our surveillance efforts, COVID-19 testing has commenced at Ispat General Hospital, Rourkela and Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar, today. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) April 14, 2020

Covid testing has been going on in RMRC and AIIMS of Bhubaneswar and SCB Medical in Cuttack in the state. Another test centre is also likely to begin operation soon in VIMSAR of Burla in Sambalpur district, says reports.