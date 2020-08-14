2 More Inmates Test COVID-19 Positive In Jagatsinghpur Jail

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jagatsinghpur: Covid-19 cases continue to be a major concern for prison authorities in Odisha as two more jail inmates of Alipingal Jail in Jagatsinghpur district tested positive for COVID-19.

Following the detection of the cases, jail authorities and District Health Department conducted an intensive sanitisation drive in the jail premises.

The inmates of the jail have been kept under home isolation in a separate cell while the jail employees have been asked to stay under home quarantine.

Earlier, three jail inmates were tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

