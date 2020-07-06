coronavirus deaths in odisha
Representational Image (Credits: ABC News)

2 More COVID19 Deaths In Odisha Today, Toll Rises To 38

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Two more persons have died of COVID19 in Odisha today. This was informed via the dashboard of Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha on Monday.

The two new deaths have brought the death toll up to 38 in Odisha. According to the State Health Website Dashboard Update, the coronavirus positive patients died while undergoing treatment at COVID hospitals.

One case  from Ganjam and Jajpur districts, died due to COVID19.

UPDATE: 

