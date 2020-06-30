covid death in odisha
2 More COVID19 Deaths In Odisha Today, Toll Reaches 25

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Two more persons (females) have died of COVID19 in Odisha today. This was informed via the dashboard of Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha on Tuesday.

According to the State Health Website Dashboard Update, the coronavirus positive patients died while undergoing treatment at COVID hospitals.

Till now Ganjam has reported a total 14 deaths whereas, the total COVID19 deaths in Odisha has risen to 25.

Details are as follows: 


