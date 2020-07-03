covid death in odisha
Representational Image

2 More COVID19 Deaths In Odisha, Tally Rises To 29

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  Two more COVID19 patient succumbed to the deadly virus today. This was informed via the dashboard of Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha on Friday.

Regret to report the demise of two Covid positive cases. A 66 year old Male of Ganjam district, who was also a known case of Hypertension. A 40 year old Male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes, said the tweet of the Health Department.

One person has allegedly lost his life in Rourkela to the deadly virus earlier today.

The Details are as follows: 

You might also like
State

Illicit Country Liquor Seized In Odisha’s Khordha, 2 Arrested

State

Record 561 COVID19 Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Crosses 8100 Mark

Nation

First Coronavirus Vaccine In India To Be Launched By August 15

State

4 Minor Boys Killed After Hitting Tree In Odisha’s Koraput

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.