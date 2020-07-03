2 More COVID19 Deaths In Odisha, Tally Rises To 29

2 More COVID19 Deaths In Odisha, Tally Rises To 29

Bhubaneswar: Two more COVID19 patient succumbed to the deadly virus today. This was informed via the dashboard of Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha on Friday.

Regret to report the demise of two Covid positive cases. A 66 year old Male of Ganjam district, who was also a known case of Hypertension. A 40 year old Male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes, said the tweet of the Health Department.

One person has allegedly lost his life in Rourkela to the deadly virus earlier today.

The Details are as follows: