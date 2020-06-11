two new corona cases
2 more COVID19 cases detected in Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Two more persons have been tested positive for Coronavirus in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its Twitter handle, informed that two cases have been detected under its jurisdiction.

While one of the two cases is a 25-year-old male, an employee of Apollo Hospital and one of his close family is a Surat returnee, the another patient is a 76-year-old male from Sriram Vihar Apartment in Nayapalli area.

The city civic body also informed that one patient have recovered from coronavirus.

