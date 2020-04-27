Odisha registers 5 more COVID19 cases

2 more COVID positive patients recover in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Two more Coronavirus positive patients recovered today in Odisha, intimated the Health and Family Welfare Department of Odisha.  Both the cases are from Bhubaneswar.

After this two cases, the total number COVID positive cases recovered in Odisha rises to 37.

Related News

2 More Covid-19 Positive Cases Detected In Odisha Today,…

COVID-19: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 15 lakh…

Here is the weather forecast for Odisha for next five days

Will lockdown be extended for another month? Find details…

The tweet of the H & FW Dept of Odisha reads:  Happy to share that two COVID19 patients of Bhubaneswar have recovered and tested negative for COVID-19. The recovered cases now stand at 37.

 

You might also like
State

2 More Covid-19 Positive Cases Detected In Odisha Today, Tally Reaches 110

State

COVID-19: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 15 lakh ex-gratia for journalists

State

Here is the weather forecast for Odisha for next five days

State

Will lockdown be extended for another month? Find details here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.