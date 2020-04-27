Bhubaneswar: Two more Coronavirus positive patients recovered today in Odisha, intimated the Health and Family Welfare Department of Odisha. Both the cases are from Bhubaneswar.

After this two cases, the total number COVID positive cases recovered in Odisha rises to 37.

The tweet of the H & FW Dept of Odisha reads: Happy to share that two COVID19 patients of Bhubaneswar have recovered and tested negative for COVID-19. The recovered cases now stand at 37.