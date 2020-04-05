2 More Covid-19 Positive Cases In Bhubaneswar, Tally Reaches 23 In Odisha
Bhubaneswar: Two more Covid-19 positive cases were reported here in Odisha on Sunday, taking the total number of such cases to 23 so far.
A 75-year-old man from Kapila Prasad Housing Board Colony Phase II who had returned from Australia on 22.3.2020.
Another 29 year old from Bomikhal area in city tested positive for the virus today, during active surveillance, the health department said.
Two more COVID POSITIVE cases in Bhubaneswar. One 70 years old male of Kapila Prasad Housing Board Colony Phase II who had returned from Australia on 22.3.2020 (home quarantine case)
Another, one 29 years old male from Bomikhal found out during active surveillance
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) April 5, 2020