2 More Covid-19 Positive Cases In Bhubaneswar, Tally Reaches 23 In Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau
2

Bhubaneswar: Two more Covid-19 positive cases were reported here in Odisha on Sunday, taking the total number of such cases to 23 so far.

A 75-year-old man from Kapila Prasad Housing Board Colony Phase II who had returned from Australia on 22.3.2020.

Another 29 year old from Bomikhal area in city tested positive for the virus today, during active surveillance, the  health department said.

