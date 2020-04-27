2 More Covid-19 Positive Cases Detected In Odisha Today, Tally Reaches 110
Bhubaneswar: In the 2nd and 3rd health update of 27th April (i.e. today) by the Information and Public Relations Department, 02 new positive cases have been detected in Odisha.
One positive case belongs to Dasmantapur in Koraput. He is a 22 Yrs Male, Health worker. He was completely asymptomatic. He is a staff nurse and had come from Kolkata on the 14th of April to join duty. He was quarantined and tested due to travel history and had not joined work.
The other positive case is also asymptomatic and has been detected in Balasore. The case is a 32 Yr old Male and a West Bengal returnee.
The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 110 in Odisha.
