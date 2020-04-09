Coronavirus vaccine news
Photo: AFEW International

2 More Coronavirus Positive Cases In Odisha, Count Reaches 44

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: 2 new COVID-19 Positive cases confirmed in Odisha today.

1 Dhenkanal town case, a female of 51 years.

Another,  a patient of a Bhubaneswar based private hospital, a male of 69 years of Medinipur, WB.

Brought in ambulance directly from WB.

Further details will be released during daily press briefing said the Health and Family Welfare Department of Government of Odisha via a tweet.

