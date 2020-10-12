Bhubaneswar: As the latest development in the brutal broad daylight murder case of a sweet stall owner, two more persons have been arrested informed the CP.

It is to be noted that, at least five persons were arrested on October 9 in connection with the brutal broad daylight murder case in the capital city of Bhubaneswar which occurred on October 4.

The man who was a sweet stall owner was chased on the streets by two bike borne assailants and hacked in Samantrapur area of Bhubaneswar in broad daylight, much to the horror of onlookers.

The reason behind the attack is said to be earlier business rivalry.

One of the assailants has been identified as Raja. His family members namely his father and grandparents were also involved in the attack.

It is noteworthy that Raja has surrendered before the SDJM court in Bhubaneswar on October 8. Till now seven persons have been arrested in this connection.