2 ‘missing’ files of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration found: Law secy

Bhubaneswar: Speaking over the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) files, the Principal Secretary to the Law Department of the Government of Odisha today said that both the files have now been found.

Dhaneswar Mallick, the Principal Secretary to the Law Department of Govt of Odisha on Friday said that earlier in some media reports it had been claimed that two files of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) had gone missing.

Answering on this Mallick said that directive had been issued to the concerned officials to trace out the said two files. The Law Dept had written to dept officials to trace the two old files. Both the files have now been found, he said.