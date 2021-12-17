2 miscreants kill youth inside his house in Odisha’s Balangir

Balangir: In a tragic incident, two miscreants allegedly killed a youth when he was in his house in Balangir district of Odisha. The incident took place in Gandhi Nagar Pada of Balangir town.

The deceased has been identified as Arbind Singh.

As per reports, two miscreants were in the house of the deceased for some time. After some time as his father knocked the door, the two miscreants came out of the room and said his father that his son is sleeping inside the room and then fled from the scene.

Later the body of the deceased was found lying in a pool of blood inside the room while the body was completely naked.

After getting information, Town Police rushed to the scene and started investigation. By the time the news was written, Police had sealed the room where the crime took place.

Further investigation of the case is underway.

It is to be noted that few days back only another murder had been committed in Balangir town in which miscreants committed murder and burnt the body while they also made a video. Later, the culprits were arrested.