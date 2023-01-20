2 minors kidnaped and raped in Balasore of Odisha

Soro: In a shocking incident yet again, two minors have been kidnapped and raped in Balasore district of Odisha said reliable reports.

The incident has been reported from Soro police limits of Balasore district in Odisha. It has been alleged that two class 10 students were kidnapped by miscreants on their way to the school and kept in a lodge for two days and raped.

It is alleged that the miscreants drugged them and repeatedly raped them in the lodge. The police have taken serious note of the incident and are investigating into the matter.

According to the allegations, two miscreants came in a Bolero and stopped them while they were going to school together on Tuesday. They asked where the road to a certain place was. When the two minors got off their cycles and told them the way.

The miscreants took them into the lane. They kidnapped them and then raped them for two days in the lodge. On the other hand, since the two minors did not return home after going to school their families searched for them in various places. But as they could not find them anywhere, they filed a complaint at Anantapur police outpost under Soro police station.

In the complaint, they stated that their girls were wearing gold and silver jewellery while going to school hence someone lured them and took them away.

A call came from a certain phone number 7064981517 to the home of both the minors. The caller said that one girl is at the home of another and that she will return home after the pooja is over.

But after returning home, the two minors gave a statement that they were raped. Therefore, the police are investigating into the incident. They have launched a search for the accused persons.