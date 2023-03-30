2 minors injured as electric pole falls on them in Odisha

Bonai: In a tragic incident, two minors have been injured in Sundargarh district of Odisha as an electric pole fell on them on Thursday.

According to reports, two minors have been injured as an electric pole fell on them following a collision with a truck.

The locals have protested at Lenjadihi after the incident. The injured minors have been shifted to Rourkela.

Further details awaited in this case.