2 minors drown in pond in Nuapada of Odisha

In a tragic incident, two minor boys drowned while bathing in a pond in Nuapada district of Odisha on Thursday evening. 

Nuapada: In a tragic incident, two minor boys drowned while bathing in a pond in Nuapada district of Odisha on Thursday evening.

The incident has been reported from Sinapali area of Nuapada district.

According to reports, the two boys aged seven and nine years were bathing in a pond after returning from the school when they drowned.

They accidentally slipped into the deep waters of the pond and drowned, said reliable reports.

Villagers heard them shout for help and rushed to the spot and rescued them and rushed them to Sinapali Community Health Centre (CHC) where the attending doctors declared them brought dead.

The Sinapali police arrived at the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem. An unnatural death case has been registered in this matter.

