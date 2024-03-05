2 minors drown in pond in Bhadrak of Odisha

Bhadrak: In a tragic incident, two minors drowned in a pond in Bhadrak district of Odisha said reliable reports in this regard on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Nauri Gadiya village in Kurigaon panchayat under Dhamnagar police station limits of Bhadrak district in Odisha. The deaceased were students of Standard 5.

It is worth mentioning that, the minor boys were bathing in the pond of the Mutt when they slipped into deep waters, drowned and died on the spot.

On December 2, a minor brothers and sisters duo have drowned while bathing in Mayurbhanj. Both drowned in the pond and died.

The sad incident took place in Jyotpur village under Baripada Sadar police station. The deceased were Sukhnath Lob Majhi 6-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son.

They went for a swim in the pond and drowned. The brother and sister drowned in the water. The body was recovered and brought to PRM Hospital in Baripada.

Detailed reports are awaited in this matter. A poll of gloom has descended on the village following the incident.