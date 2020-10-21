Ganjam: Two minor sisters of Tulasipur village under Khallikote police limits in Ganjam district drowned while taking bath in a pond.

The deceased have been identified as Puja (10) and Khusi (8), daughters of Suresh Pahan of Tulasipur.

Sources said, the two sisters went to the pond today morning at 10 AM. They were taking bath when the duo slipped into the pond and drowned.

Later, the family members with the help of some villagers rescued the siblings and rushed them to Khallikote Community Health Centre (CHC). However, they died while undergoing treatment.