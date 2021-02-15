Dhenkanal: In a bone-chilling incident, two minor girls were crushed to death under a speeding pick-up van while two others sustained critical injury near Similia railway over-bridge under Town police limits in Dhenkanal district of Odisha.

The deceased girls have been identified as Saina (3) and Suhana (10). The injured were Pami (10) and a 50-year-old Pramod.

The injured persons have been admitted to Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital. Their condition is said to be critical. The incident sparked outrage in the area.

Sources said, a few nomadic people reside under the over-bridge. A few children were playing under the bridge when the pick-up van came from wrong route and ran over the children. Two died on the spot while two others were critically injured.

On being alerted, police reached the spot and launched a probe. Reports suggested that the nomads are from Bihar and had been residing under the bridge since last two days.