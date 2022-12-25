2 minor sisters drown in pond in Cuttack of Odisha

Cuttack: In a tragic incident, two minor sisters have drowned in the village pond on Sunday morning said reliable reports.

According to reports, the incident took place in Banmalipur under Nischintakoili block of Cuttack district in Odisha. The elder sister is said to be around 9 years old and the younger is estimated to be 5 years old.

Reports say that, today the two sisters were playing near the pond in the morning. The family members could not find them after some time, they searched for them. But after some time tragedy struck as they were seen floating in the pond.

Later they were brought to Nishchintakoli Primary Health Care Center, there the doctor declared them brought dead.

Villagers were of the opinion that, while playing one of the sisters slipped into the pond and was drowning while the other jumped in to save her.

Both of them died as they did not know how to swim.