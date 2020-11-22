Drowning death
2 Minor Sisters Drown In Odisha’s Malkangiri

By WCE 2

Malkangiri: In an unfortunate event, two minor sisters have allegedly drowned in a pond at Mukanpali village under Motu police limits in Malkangiri district of Odisha.

According to reports, the two sisters were aged six and three respectively. The younger sister allegedly fell into the pond while playing.

The elder sister jumped into the pond to save the younger sister and both of them met their watery graves.

A pall of gloom has descended upon the village following this incident.

The identity of the sisters is yet to be ascertained.

