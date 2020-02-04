2 minor girls go missing from Rourkela of Odisha: Kidnap suspected

Rourkela: Two minor girls have gone missing from Udit Nagar area of Rourkela in Odisha’s Sundergarh district. Since two girls are missing together, parents of the missing girls suspect it to be a case of kidnap.

As per reports the 11 year old niece of Parikhita Sagar and 8 year old daughter of Niranjan Suna were playing together in their village Birjapali under Udit Nagar police limits in Rourkela. However, after that they did not return home.

As the two girls did not return home, their parents searched for them but in vain. Finally the parents of the two families went to the Police Station and lodged a complaint in this regard.

Police have started investigating into the matter and have started searching for the two minor girls. “Since both the girls have gone missing together, we suspect that some miscreant has kidnapped my daughter along with her friend (the other missing girl),” said Niranjan Suna, father of one of the missing girls.