2 minor girls drown in Odisha’s Malkangiri district

Malkangiri: In a tragic incident, two minor sisters drowned in a pond in the Manga village under Podakonda panchayat in Malkangiri district of Odisha on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Rajeswari Padiami, aged 8 years and Shibani Padiami aged 2 years.

As per reports, in the late afternoon today, Prakash Padiami and his wife Rame Padiami had gone for work in the field while the duo were left alone at home.

It is said that the minors were playing when they accidentally fell into the water of the pond.

Later the two minor siblings were fished out from the pond and rushed to Malkangiri District Headquarter Hospital where the doctors declared them dead.

A pal of gloom has descended in the village following the sad demise of the two girls.

