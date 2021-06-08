Sambalpur: In a sad incident, two minor girls died after being bitten by a venomous snake at Hiraloi village under Kisinda Police limits in Rairakhol subdivision of this district on Tuesday.

According to the family member of the deceased, the minor girls were bitten by the snake while they were sleeping in the house.

As per reports, initially sorcery was tried for recovery of the children in the village. But at it did not show any sign of recovery they were shifted to the hospital three hours late.

However, the doctor in the hospital declared them brought dead.

