2 minor girls die of snake bite in Odisha’s Boudh district

The incident took place in the Gouribengas village under Bargan Panchayat in Kantamal Block of the district

By Himanshu 0
Image for representation only Photo: Instagram/ @World_of snakes_

Boudh: In a tragic incident as many as two minor girls died of snake bite in Boudh district of Odisha on Friday. The incident took place in the Gouribengas village under Bargan Panchayat in Kantamal Block of the district.

The deceased girls have been identified as Saurindri Nayak and Jharana Bhoi of Gouribengas.

As per reports, the two minor girls worked in the Kendu leaves Collection Centre (Patra phadi) and slept there. When they were sleeping a poisonous snake bit them in the night.

Later the two girls were admitted to Kantamal hospital in a critical condition. However, the doctors declared them dead.

Earlier in March, a woman died after being bitten by a snake in Odisha’s Ganjam district today. Identified as Saraswati Pradhan of Badapada village under Bhanjanagar Police station limits, she had gone to the forest for some work and got bitten by a poisonous snake when she was returning.

Also read: Woman And Mother-In-Law Die Of Electrocution In Sambalpur Dist

