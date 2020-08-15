Jagatsinghpur: In an unfortunate incident, two minor boys drowned in a pond in Kundala village under the Tirtol Police limits in the district today

The deceased have been identified as Pratyush Biswal and Ayush Biswal. The duo were studying in STD IX.

According to reports, while the duo was on their way back from tuition, Ayush went to a pond near the village to defecate and his legs slipped. Pratyush tried to rescue Ayush, however, both drowned.

The villagers noticed and rescued them. They were immediately rushed to the Ersama Community Health Center (CHH). After their health condition deteriorated, they were shifted to Jagatsinghpur District Headquarters Hospital.

Later, they were both declared dead by the doctors.