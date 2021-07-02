2-Member Centre Team Deputed To Odisha For Assessing COVID Situation

Bhubaneswar: The Centre on Friday deputed multi-disciplinary teams to Odisha along with six others, in view of increased number of COVID-19 cases.

According to a PIB release, teams have been sent to Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Manipur to support the states. These team will interact with the state/UT authorities and get a first hand understanding the challenges and issues faced by them so as to strengthen their ongoing activities.

The team for Odisha is being led by Dr A Dan, Public Health Specialist AIIH&PH.

The two-member high-level team to these states consists of a clinician and a public health expert. The teams will monitor the overall implementation of COVID-19 management, especially in testing, including surveillance and containment operations; COVID appropriate behaviour and its enforcement; availability of hospital beds, sufficient logistics including ambulances, ventilators, medical oxygen and COVID-19 vaccination progress. The teams will monitor the situation and also suggest remedial actions, the release said.