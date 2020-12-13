Maoists
Image Credit: OpIndia

2 Maoists Neutralized In Exchange Of Fire With Security Forces In Odisha

By WCE 1

Malkangiri:  Two Maoists were killed in exchange of fire with the security forces in Swabhiman Anchal in Odisha’s Malkangiri district.

A joint operation by the SOG and DVF Jawans was carried out in Swabhiman Anchal.

During the operation, there was exchange of fire between the Maoists and the security forces, where the two maoists were neutralised.

A huge cache of explosives and maoist articles were seized during the operation.

Further search operations are underway.

