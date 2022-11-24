2 Maoists gunned down in cross-fire in Odisha

Bolangir: Two Maoists have been gunned down in Bolangir district of Odisha in the afternoon hours on Thursday.

According to reports, the security forces and the red rebels at Gandhamardhan forest in Bolangir were engaged in a cross-fire.

During this cross-fire, two Maoists have been gunned down by the security forces.

It is noteworthy that, the security forces spotted a Maoist camp during a regular combing operation in the Gandhamardhan forest.

Operation still underway, further details awaited.