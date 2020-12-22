goods train accident today

2 loco pilots critical as Goods train derails in Odisha

By WCE 5

Bonai: In a sad incident, two men sustained critical injury in Sundergarh district of Odisha as a Goods train derailed. The accident took place in Bimlagarh railway station.

As per reports, a goods train hit another goods train at Talcher-Bimalgarh station. Due to the dash, 9 wagons of the goods train got derailed.

The Railway department has initiated the rescue work while the injured loco pilots have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

As per the report, break of one of the Goods train failed for which it hit the other train.

